In a shocking incident in Maharashtra’s Solapur, a man chopped off the hair of his 20-year-old wife because he did not want her to look good. The man, Kalim Choudhary, suspected his wife of having an extra-marital affair. The matter came to light after three months when the wife came to Jail Road Police Station yesterday. The victim was married to Kalim Chaudhary, a youth from Jodbaswanna Chowk, in May. A few days after the marriage, the husband started suspecting the victim and told her to go bald but the wife flatly refused. However, the husband’s behaviour changed after this and he stopped talking to his wife and used to beat her in anger. Due to this, the victim agreed to cut her hair. Viral Video: Cops Performs CPR, Saves Life of Man Who Fell Unconscious Due to Electric Shock in Andhra Pradesh's Banjara Hills

