In a shocking incident that took place in Kalyan, a leopard entered a residential building in the Chinchpada area. According to reports, the incident came to light after the big cat strayed into the residential building. Officials of forest department are at the spot to catch the leopard. As per reports, the building was immediately vacated after the big cat strayed into the residential area.

Rescue operations to trap the leopard is underway. Viral Video: Leopard Falls Into Open Well in Nashik's Jakhori; Here's How Big Cat Was Rescued.

Leopard Enters Residential Building in Kalyan

Video: A #leopard entered a residential building in Kalyan's Chinchpada area. The officials of forest department are at the spot to catch the leopard. pic.twitter.com/tqc2zO5m8b — TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) November 24, 2022

