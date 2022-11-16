A leopard fell into an open well in Nashik's Jakhori village on Tuesday night reportedly while searching for pray. The well was deep enough that the big cat was unable to climb it. A team from the forest department reached the spot after the villagers informed them. The forest team first lowered a cot inside the well for the leopard to settle on it. Thereafter, we lowered a cage and rescued the big cat. Mumbai: Leopard Captured in Aarey Colony; 2nd Feline to Be Caught in 5 Days.

Leopard Rescued from Well in Nashik:

How Big Cat Was Rescued:

महाराष्ट्र के नासिक स्थित जाखोरी गांव में एक तेंदुआ आधी रात को कुंए में गिर गया। सुबह जब ग्रामीणों को इस बारे में पता लगा तो उन्होंने लोहे की खाट कुंए में डालकर तेंदुए को बचाया। pic.twitter.com/863zIL4wgE — Rituraj Tripathi (@riturajfbd) November 15, 2022

