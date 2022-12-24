A weird video that is going viral on social media shows a man sitting in what appears to be a lake as he requests people saying that they will jump in water for them. In the 26-second video clip, the half-naked man is heard saying that if people don't want to jump into freezing water due to cold to take a holy dip then they can do it for them. The man also tells people to make a receipt of Rs 10 post which they will jump in water on their behalf. Interestingly, it seems as the man is sitting in a lake near a temple as he is heard saying that the people will get their own good will because of their acts but the money that they will pay will go to them. "Aapke naam ki dubki 10 rupaye me," the man is heard saying. The video was shared a Twitter user identified as Ashutosh Shukla who captioned it saying, "New Employment". It seems the video is from North India. Viral Video: Youth Celebrates Birthday by Cutting Cake With Pistol in UP's Aligarh.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

