In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a youth celebrated his birthday by cutting the cake with a pistol. The incident took place in Aligarh. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the youth can be seen cutting his cake using a pistol as his friends gather to celebrate his special day. The video also shows the group pf youngsters showing off as they cut the cake in the middle of a road in Aligarh. As per reports, the incident took place under Quarsi police station area. Mathura Shocker: Security Guards at Banke Bihari Temple Thrash Devotees After Quarrel, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)