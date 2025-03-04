Virat Kohli Becomes Leading Run-Getter India national cricket team star batter Virat Kohli achieved a huge milestone in his international career. The veteran batter shattered Shikhar Dhawan's iconic record of most runs in Champions Trophy history for India. Kohli achieved this historic feat during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final clash against the Australia national cricket team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 4. Shikhar Dhawan made 701 runs in 10 matches, including one century and six half-centuries. Dhawan had an astounding average of 77.88 in the Champions Trophy tournament. Virat Kohli Moves to Second Place for Most ODI Catches As Fielder, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy Semi-Final Match.

🚨- MOST RUNS IN CHAMPIONS TROPHY FOR INDIA: Virat Kohli [👑] - 702* Shikhar Dhawan - 701 Sourav Ganguly - 665 Rahul Dravid - 627 Rohit Sharma - 585 THE RUN MACHINE KOHLI TOP 🔝 OF THE TABLE ✨ pic.twitter.com/YQBqk8sfyr — Fitz (@RCB_Fitz) March 4, 2025

