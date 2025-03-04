India national cricket team stalwart Virat Kohli surpassed legendary Ricky Ponting for the most ODI catches by a fielder. Kohli achieved this elite milestone during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final match against the Australia national cricket team in Dubai on Tuesday. The Indian stalwart surpassed former Australian skipper Ponting's tally of 160 catches with his 161st catch in the 50-over format. Kohli reached the milestone after taking a catch of Australian batter Nathan Ellis at the long-on region during the IND vs AUS high-voltage semi-final clash. During the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against Pakistan, Kohli shattered Mohammad Azharuddin's record for most catches by an Indian fielder in ODIs. Virat Kohli Surpasses Rahul Dravid in List of Most Catches for India in International Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Virat Kohli Moves to Second Place in Most ODI Catches as Fielder

Virat Kohli now has second most ODI catches as fielder. Huge gap between 1st and 2nd place 🤯 Most catches in ODIs 218 - Mahela Jayawardene🇱🇰 161 - Virat Kohli🇮🇳 160 - Ricky Ponting🇦🇺 156 - Mohammad Azharuddin🇮🇳 142 - Ross Taylor🇳🇿#ChampionsTrophy #INDvsAUS — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 4, 2025

