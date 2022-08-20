In a video that has gone viral on social media, a farmer in Punjab's Sangrur can be seen moving his 2-storey house 500 feet away from its existing place. The 1-minute 13-second video clip shows a group of workers working in tandem to help the farmer shift his house from its existing place. Speaking to news agency ANI, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi, house owner said, "I'm shifting this house as it was coming in the way of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway. I was offered compensation but didn't want to build another house. I've spent around Rs 1.5 Cr to build it. Right now it's been moved by 250 feet."

Watch Video:

#WATCH | A farmer in Punjab's Sangrur is moving his 2-storey house 500 feet away from its existing place pic.twitter.com/nrQoQhM0vO — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022

Check Tweet:

"I'm shifting this house as it was coming in the way of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway. I was offered compensation but didn't want to build another house. I've spent around Rs 1.5 Cr to build it.Right now it's been moved by 250 feet," says Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi, house owner pic.twitter.com/K0GNOo2SK3 — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)