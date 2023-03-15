Unusual scenes emerged from Bihar state assembly premises, where ladoos (sweets) were thrown as the legislators of Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) and the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) entered into a scuffle. The scuffle took place during sweet distribution after a Delhi court granted bail to senior RJD leader and former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Misa Bharati. The bail has been granted in land-for-job case. The scuffle began when RJD members offered sweets to the BJP MLAs. Land for Job Scam Case: Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti and Others Granted Bail, Delhi Court Says, 'CBI Filed Chargesheet Without Arrest'.

Watch Video of the Scuffle Here:

#WATCH | Bihar: Ladoos were thrown as RJD & BJP MLAs enter into a scuffle at the State Assembly after RJD MLA offered BJP MLAs sweets following the bail to Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharati in land-for-job case. pic.twitter.com/ylCRNowl2S

— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023

