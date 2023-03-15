The Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to ex-Railway Min Lalu Prasad Yadav, ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi, their daughter-RJD MP Misa Bharti and other accused in the land-for-job case. While announcing the verdict, the court noted that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed the chargesheet without arrest. The court directed every accused to furnish Rs 50,000 personal bail bond and a like amount surety. Land for Job Scam Case: Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti Reach Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi.

CBI Filed the Chargesheet Without Arrest

Land-for-job case | Delhi court grants bail to ex-Railway Min Lalu Prasad Yadav, ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi, their daughter-RJD MP Misa Bharti & other accused. Court noted that CBI filed the chargesheet without arrest Court directed every accused to furnish Rs 50,000 personal bail… https://t.co/v8rrQusMQo pic.twitter.com/DH2ZJLy6fU — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)