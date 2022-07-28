Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday annoyingly replied to question raised by media on Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remarks against President Droupadi Murmu. The Congress President said that "He has already apologised" over his Rashtrapatni remark against the President of India. However, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says that "There is no question of apologising. I had mistakenly said 'Rashtrapatni', now if you want to hang me for it, then you can...the ruling party in a deliberate design trying to make mountain out of a molehill."

#WATCH | "He has already apologised," says Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on party's Adhir Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Droupadi Murmu pic.twitter.com/YHeBkIPe9a — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)