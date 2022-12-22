Responding to Union Health Minister's letter pertaining to COVID-19 protocols in Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that its BJP's new idea. "They wrote a letter to me saying COVID is coming & stop the Yatra. All these are excuses to stop this Yatra, they are scared of India's truth," he said. Earlier in the day, Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the government has started random RT-PCR sampling among passengers arriving at International airports in the country. Bharat Jodo Yatra Is No One’s Man Ki Baat, It’s People’s Will, Says Congress MP Jairam Ramesh.

COVID Is Coming

#WATCH | ...It's their (BJP) new idea, they wrote a letter to me saying COVID is coming & stop the Yatra. All these are excuses to stop this Yatra, they are scared of India's truth: Rahul Gandhi on Union Health min's letter pertaining to Covid protocols in Bharat Jodo Yatra pic.twitter.com/BCzziH2n06 — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2022

