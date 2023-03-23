BJP candidates registered victories in the elections held today (March 23) for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Kalaburagi Municipal Corporation. BJP's Vishal Dargi has been elected as the mayor while Shivanand Pisti has been elected as the deputy mayor. Vishal Dargi got 33 votes, while opponent Congress candidate Prakash Kapanur got 32 votes. BJP's Shivanand Pisti, who contested for the post of deputy mayor, got 33 votes, while his opponent Vijayalakshmi got 32 votes. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi Promises Rs 3,000 Allowance for Unemployed Graduates If Congress Voted to Power in State (Watch Video).

Kalaburagi City Corporation Poll

#WATCH | Karnataka: BJP wins Mayor, Deputy posts in Kalaburagi City Corporation Vishal Dargi, representing ward number 46, and Shivanand Pisti, from ward number 25, were elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor. pic.twitter.com/IKWfYNkGcJ — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2023

