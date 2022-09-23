A video of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Janardan Mishra cleaning the toilet at a girls’ school with his bare hands has gone viral on social media. In the video, Mishra can be seen cleaning the dirty toilet with his bare hands, without using any other equipment or sanitary products. "I was visiting the school in Mauganj of Rewa district and found the toilet to be dirty. So, I cleaned it. This is not a big deal," Mishra said.

BJP MP Janardan Mishra Cleans Toilet at Girls' School:

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: BJP MP Janardan Mishra cleaned a dirty toilet at a school in Mauganj, Rewa district with his bare hands. He says, "I was visiting the school and found the toilet to be dirty. So, I cleaned it. This is not a big deal." (Video Source: MP's social media) pic.twitter.com/I4OElRHcXh — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 23, 2022

