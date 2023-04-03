Days after the Indore Temple tragedy, the municipalty has deployed bulldozers to demolish the illegal construction at the temple where 36 people died were killed, reported news agency ANI. The incident was reported at Beleshwar Jhulelal Mahadev Temple where a stepwell collapsed, which led to the loss of lives. Indore Temple Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 36, Case Registered Against Officials of Temple Administration.

Indore Temple Tragedy:

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Indore municipality deploys bulldozer & demolishes illegal structure at Indore temple where 36 people died after the stepwell collapse there last week. pic.twitter.com/gpRJB6zWhN — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 3, 2023

