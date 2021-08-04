Shivpuri, August 4: Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Madhya Pradesh causing floods in various parts of the state. NDRF personnel on Wednesday rescued 40-50 construction workers from the flood-affected Shivpuri.

Here Is The Video:

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: NDRF rescued 40-50 construction workers from flood-affected Shivpuri. "We received info from local administration that workers working for a road construction factory were stuck inside since 2-3 days, operation underway," says Nagendra Singh, NDRF pic.twitter.com/GFc1jM2Tlp — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)