In a unfortunate incident that took place in Maharashtra, a state transport (ST) bus caught fire in Amravati's Pimpalvihir today. According to reports, all 35 passengers who were onboard the ST bus are safe. Reportedly, there is no confirmation as to how the bus caught fire. Pune Bus Fire Video: Shivshahi Bus Goes Up in Flames in Yerawada's Shastri Nagar

ST Bus Catches Fire in Amravati

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A state transport (ST) bus caught fire in Pimpalvihir, Amravati today; all 35 passengers who were onboard are safe. pic.twitter.com/6gyFENF8Om — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)