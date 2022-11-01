Shivshahi bus caught fire near Shastri Chowk in the Yerwada area of Pune on Tuesday, November 1. The bus was heavily damaged in the fire, massive blaze was seen coming out from the passenger bus. Delhi Fire: Two Killed After Massive Blaze Erupts in Narela Footwear Factory, Few Feared Trapped.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)