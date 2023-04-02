Union Home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday slammed the JDU-RJD alliance in Bihar. Addressing a rally in Biihar's Nawada, the BJP leader said that after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Nitish Kumar-led government will collapse and BJP will form the government. Shah also clarified whether BJP will take JDU back into NDA after the election results. "I want to make it clear that BJP's doors are shut for them (JDU) forever," he added. Bihar Ram Navami Violence: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Speaks to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Communal Violence in State, Additional Paramilitary Forces to Be Sent.

BJP Will Form Government in Bihar

#WATCH | Nawada: Union Home minister Amit Shah slams JDU-RJD alliance in Bihar, says "After 2024 Lok Sabha elections, this government will collapse and BJP will form the government" pic.twitter.com/hHgYMs32s4 — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023

