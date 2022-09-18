After videos of numerous female students were shared on social media, large number of students gathered inside the Chandigarh University campus in Mohali and staged a protest demanding justice. The woman student who was involved in sharing the videos online has been apprehended. The protest erupted after the woman student was confronted for making MMS clips of fellow hostel students, which appeared on the internet. The student was allegedly making videos of her fellow hostel mates and sending them to a man in Shimla, who uploaded the MMS clips on the internet.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Punjab: A large number of students gather inside the #ChandigarhUniversity campus in Mohali, demanding justice over the alleged 'leaked objectional videos' row pic.twitter.com/kOJ8X6cnDm — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2022

