Panic gripped Mohali’s Sector 68 on Tuesday when Rajdeep Singh, an immigration company owner, shot himself inside the washroom of HDFC Bank’s loan department. According to police, Singh used his licensed .45-bore pistol to shoot himself in the temple after recording a video message and leaving behind a suicide note. Both the note and video accused multiple individuals, including Punjab Police Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Gurjot Singh Kaler, of duping him of crores through immigration and property frauds. Singh also sent a text message to his wife before taking the extreme step. On Wednesday, police booked six people—AIG Kaler, chartered accountant Sameer Aggarwal, Rinku of Phase 8, Saina of Ferozepur, cop Rishi Rana, and an unidentified person—under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS. Singh’s father told police that his son had been running immigration and property businesses in Sector 82 for years. DSP Harsimran Singh Bal confirmed that investigation is underway based on the suicide note, video, and family statements. Moradabad: Woman Dies by Suicide, Blames In-Laws in Final Video Before Hanging Herself in Uttar Pradesh.

Mohali Businessman Shoots Self in Bank, Names Punjab Police AIG in Suicide Note

मोहाली में इमीग्रेशन कंपनी के मालिक राजदीप सिंह ने गोली मारकर आत्महत्या की है। राजदीप ने मरने से पहले एक वीडियो में AIG गुरजोत सिंह कलेर और अन्य पर आरोप लगाए हैं। राजदीप ने सुसाइड नोट में भी कलेर और अन्य लोगों से परेशान होकर आत्महत्या करने की बात लिखी है। पुलिस ने कलेर समेत कई… pic.twitter.com/bfzZ1fR6GP — Dainik Jagran (@JagranNews) September 11, 2025

FIR registered against Punjab Police AIG Gurjot Singh Kaler at Mohali Police Station in the HDFC Bank suicide case. Yesterday, businessman Rajdeep Singh died by suicide inside HDFC Bank. In a note & video, he leveled serious allegations against Kaler & 3 others. pic.twitter.com/Uu3VWUQliq — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) September 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Dainik Jagran), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

