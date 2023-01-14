On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, devotees in Punjab were seen taking a holy dip in 'Sarovar' at Golden Temple in Amritsar. A few devotees were also seen offering prayers as the country celebrates the festival of Makar Sankranti today. Earlier, pictures and videos of devotees taking a holy dip in Ganga River in Varanasi went viral on social media. Makar Sankranti 2023: Devotees Take Holy Dip in Ganga River in Varanasi (Watch Video).

Check Tweet:

#WATCH | Punjab: Devotees take a holy dip in 'Sarovar' at Golden Temple in Amritsar and offer prayers.#MakarSankranti pic.twitter.com/yaVDRJIDGd — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2023

