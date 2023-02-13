Surya Kiran aircraft drew an arrow through the heart in sky at Aero India 2023. Leaving the spectators enthralled, the Surya Kiran aircraft team took to the skies to create a mesmerising visuals which was applauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The five-day event is focus on displaying indigenous equipment and technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies.

