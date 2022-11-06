Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inspected Namo ghat in Varanasi ahead of Dev Deepavali. This year, a 3D projector mapping show will be organised on the Ghat. Apart from this, more than 10 lakh earthen lamps will be lit up on the banks of the Ganga, dressing up the Ghats. Chhath Puja, Bhai Dooj, Diwali 2022: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Issues Fresh Guidelines For Festive Seasons.

Yogi Adityanath Inspects Namo Ghat:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath inspected Namo ghat in Varanasi ahead of Dev Deepavali. pic.twitter.com/j2X5lN5sH5 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 6, 2022

