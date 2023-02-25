The convoy carrying Nisith Pramanik, Minister of State for Home and Youth Affairs and Sports, was allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress-backed goons in West Bengal's Coochbehar district. The incident occurred as Pramanik was on his way to meet with party workers in the Dinhata area. In the video, it can be seen that the attackers allegedly targeted the convoy with sticks and stones, causing damage to several vehicles. The motive behind the attack is unclear, and more details are awaited. Bihar: Stones Pelted at the Convoy of CM Nitish Kumar in His Absence (See Pics).

Watch Video: Convoy of Nisith Pramanik Attacked

#WATCH | West Bengal: The convoy of Nisith Pramanik, MoS Home & Youth Affairs and Sports was attacked allegedly by Trinamool Congress-backed goons when he was going to meet with the party workers in Coochbehar's Dinhata area. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/eXWqt7U2K9 — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)