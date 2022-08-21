In a shocking incident, stones were pelted at the convoy of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. According to reports, CM Nitish Kumar was not present in the convoy at the time of the incident.

Check Tweet:

Patna | Stones pelted at the convoy of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar; CM was not present in the convoy at the time of the incident. pic.twitter.com/5kNnn7IDlv — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2022

