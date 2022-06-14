Talking about the Agnipath scheme, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that they have not tried to copy others. "Jo nakal karke apni akal badhane ki koshish karte hain unki shakal bigad jaati hai," he said. Singh also said that they have studied (models of) other countries but decisions have been taken in the interest of the nation's youth.

Check tweet:

