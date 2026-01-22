The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday, January 21, said that light to moderate rainfall/snowfall is likely at most places with isolated heavy falls likely over the Western Himalayan region and light to moderate rainfall at a few places on the plains of northwest India on January 22 and 23 due to an intense Western disturbance. The weather agency further added that hailstorms, lightning and gusty winds at isolated places are also likely over the region during the same period. IMD also said that another intense Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from January 26 to 28. That said, the weather forecasting service Windy has not predicted any rainfall for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai for today, January 22. Similarly, no rainfall warning has been issued for Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla for Thursday. Republic Day 2026 Weather Forecast: IMD Forecasts Foggy Morning and Partly Cloudy Skies in Delhi on January 26; Check Details.

Mumbai Weather Today, January 22

Delhi Weather Today, January 22

Chennai Weather Today, January 22

Bengaluru Weather Today, January 22

Hyderabad Weather Today, January 22

Kolkata Weather Today, January 22

Shimla Weather Today, January 22

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)