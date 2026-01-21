Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

New Delhi, January 21: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued its specialised weather outlook for Republic Day, which will be observed on January 26, providing crucial details for the Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. According to the latest bulletin, the national capital is expected to witness shallow to moderate fog during the early morning hours, which may impact visibility for early commuters and attendees. However, the weather is projected to stabilise by mid-morning, with a partly cloudy sky and no major rainfall warnings currently in place for the ceremony.

Temperature and Sky Conditions in Delhi

The IMD indicates that temperatures in Delhi will remain within the seasonal normal range. For Monday, January 26, the maximum temperature is expected to hover between 20 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to settle between 6 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius. Who Is Simran Bala? 26-Year-Old Jammu and Kashmir Officer Set to Become First Woman to Lead All-Male CRPF Contingent at Republic Day Parade.

The sky is expected to be partly cloudy throughout the day. While a fresh Western Disturbance is anticipated to affect Northwest India around this time, its primary impact in the capital is expected to be limited to cloud cover rather than significant precipitation during the parade hours.

Delhi Live Weather Forecast and Updates

Fog and Visibility Alerts by IMD

A significant feature of the forecast is the morning fog. The IMD predicts:

Shallow to Moderate Fog: Likely between 6:00 AM and 9:30 AM, potentially reducing visibility to the 400-800 meter range.

No Severe Warnings: As of January 21, the IMD has not issued any "Yellow" or "Orange" alerts for dense fog on Republic Day itself, suggesting better conditions than in previous years.

Stable Winds: Light winds from the North-Northwest (NW) at speeds of 5-10 kmph are expected, which may help in the gradual dispersal of fog as the sun rises. Republic Day Parade 2026 Live Streaming Details: Know Where and How To Watch Online Telecast of the Grand Parade.

Impact on the Republic Day Parade 2026

The predicted "shallow to moderate fog" is unlikely to disrupt the grand flypast, which typically occurs toward the end of the ceremony, around noon. By that time, the IMD expects visibility to improve significantly. Spectators are advised to dress in layers, as temperatures at the 9:30 AM start time will likely be near the daily minimum of 7 degrees Celsius before rising comfortably in the afternoon.

