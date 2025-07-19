According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai will witness a cloudy day with light to moderate rain on Saturday, July 19. As per the IMD, Delhi will experience humid conditions and scattered showers. Chennai is under a yellow alert with heavy rainfall predicted, especially in nearby ghat areas under an orange alert. Bengaluru will witness evening thunderstorms, and Hyderabad may experience isolated storms after midnight. Shimla is likely to enjoy clear, pleasant weather with no rainfall forecast. Kolkata and surrounding districts are on alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and very heavy rain. Weather Forecast Today, July 18: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

