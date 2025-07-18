On July 18, 2025, cities across India will see typical monsoon conditions with no heatwave alerts. Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Shimla are all expected to be mostly cloudy with scattered rain or thunderstorms. Delhi and Kolkata may see highs of 89–94°F, while Bengaluru and Shimla will remain cooler at 70–80°F. Afternoon showers will bring temporary relief from humidity, with no reports of extreme rainfall or flooding. The weather remains stable and seasonal, with intermittent rain dominating the day in most cities. Overall, it’s a humid but manageable monsoon day across both the plains and hills.

Mumbai Weather Today, July 18

Delhi Weather Today, July 18

Chennai Weather Today, July 18

Bengaluru Weather Today, July 18

Hyderabad Weather Today, July 18

Kolkata Weather Today, July 18

Shimla Weather Today, July 18

