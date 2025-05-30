The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued "yellow" and "orange" alerts for Delhi on Friday, May 30. As per the weather agency, rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are likely in the national capital today. According to the weather forecasting agency Windy, Delhi and Mumbai will likely receive light rainfall today. In contrast, Chennai and Bengaluru are expected to receive 0.2 to 9 mm of rainfall and 1.2 mm of rainfall, respectively. Windy has also projected 0.2 to 3.7 mm of rainfall in Hyderabad today, May 30. While the weather is expected to be clear in Shimla, Kolkata is likely to receive 0.2 to 0.3 mm of rainfall on Friday. It is worth noting that the country has been experiencing varied weather conditions, with several metro cities experiencing heavy rain and thunderstorms, while some states are still reeling under heatwave conditions. Cyclone Shakti: IMD Issues Cyclonic Storm Warning for Coastal Areas in Tamil Nadu as Low-Pressure Area Forming in Bay of Bengal, Ports Put on Alert.

Mumbai Weather Today, May 30

Delhi Weather Today, May 30

Chennai Weather Today, May 30

Bengaluru Weather Today, May 30

Hyderabad Weather Today, May 30

Kolkata Weather Today, May 30

Shimla Weather Today, May 30

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)