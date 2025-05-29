Following the development of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued cyclone warnings for a number of Tamil Nadu's coastal regions. To get ready for the impending Cyclone Shakti, authorities have suggested activating cyclone warning signals at strategic ports along the coast. Chennai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Ennore, Kattupalli, Puducherry, and Karaikal are the seven major ports where Cyclone Warning Number 1 has been issued. In the meantime, the ports of Pamban and Tuticorin have been placed under Cyclone Warning Number 3, which denotes a higher level of alert. As the storm moves closer, locals and fishermen have been asked to exercise caution and heed official advisories. To protect public safety, the IMD is keeping a careful eye on the situation and will issue updates as needed. Cyclone Shakti: IMD Issues Cyclone Alert as Low-Pressure Area Likely to Form Over Arabian Sea, Konkan and Coastal Karnataka.

Cyclone Shakti Warnings Issued for Tamil Nadu Coasts

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A warning has been issued for the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu that a cyclonic storm will blow. With a low-pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal, the Meteorological Department has advised that cyclone warning signals be raised at ports. Cyclone Warning… pic.twitter.com/arX1YAv9iz — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2025

