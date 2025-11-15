As winter sets in, major cities across India are witnessing varied weather conditions on Saturday, November 15, according to the latest IMD Weather Forecast. Mumbai enjoys a clear sky with temperatures ranging from 18 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius, while Delhi experiences shallow fog in the morning with a maximum of 25 degrees Celsius. Chennai is likely to have light rain under generally cloudy skies, keeping the day humid and mild. Bengaluru will see partly cloudy conditions with temperatures between 20 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, whereas Hyderabad experiences a hazy sky with partly cloudy weather and highs of 30 degrees Celsius. Shimla remains mainly clear with cooler temperatures ranging from 8 degrees Celsius to 19 degrees Celsius, and Kolkata enjoys a clear sky with temperatures between 17 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius. Across these regions, residents can expect a mix of cool mornings, warm afternoons, and localised rainfall, highlighting the seasonal transition from monsoon to winter. Weather Forecast Today, November 14: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

