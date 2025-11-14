As winter sets in, weather conditions across major Indian cities on Friday, November 14, show a mix of clear skies and light rainfall, according to the IMD. Mumbai enjoys clear skies with temperatures between 20 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, while Delhi experiences shallow fog with cooler temperatures. Chennai may see light rain amid generally cloudy skies, and Bengaluru remains partly cloudy. Hyderabad reports haze with partly cloudy skies, Shimla stays mainly clear, and Kolkata experiences clear skies with mild temperatures, offering pleasant conditions across the region. Weather Forecast Today, November 13: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Mumbai Weather Today, November 14

Delhi Weather Today, November 14

Chennai Weather Today, November 14

Bengaluru Weather Today, November 14

Hyderabad Weather Today, November 14

Kolkata Weather Today, November 14

Shimla Weather Today, November 14

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)