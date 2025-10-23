On Wednesday, October 22, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that light rain and thunderstorms are likely in Odisha over the next four days under the impact of two back-to-back low-pressure areas. As per the weather agency, a well-marked low-pressure area persists over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Tamil Nadu coast. IMD said that the low-pressure areas are likely to intensify into a depression and move northwestwards across north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai for today, October 23, predicting thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds at isolated places in the city. On the other hand, no rainfall has been predicted for Delhi on Thursday. Weather forecasting service Windy has projected 1.1 to 8 mm of rainfall in Chennai, 0.2 to 2.6 mm of rain in Bengaluru, and 0.2 to 1.8 mm of rainfall in Hyderabad on October 23. That said, light showers are likely in Shimla today, with no rainfall forecasted for Kolkata. Nellore Rains: Heavy Showers Lash Andhra Pradesh’s District; Tourism Halted, Beaches Closed, Authorities Issue High Alert.

