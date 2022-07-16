Posters calling CM Mamata Banerjee "anti-tribal community" are being put up by BJP in the state. The poster also shows NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi. TMC has supported Yashwant Sinha, the Opposition's candidate for the Presidential Election 2022.

Check Tweet:

West Bengal | Posters calling CM Mamata Banerjee "anti-tribal community" being put up by BJP in the state. The poster also shows NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi. TMC has supported Yashwant Sinha, Opposition's candidate for the Presidential poll. pic.twitter.com/2GW9791F2h — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)