A heartwarming video going viral on social media shows Congress MP Rahul Gandhi interacting with "beedi" workers in West Bengal. The seven-second video clip shows Rahul Gandhi interacting with "Beedi" workers as Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reaches Murshidabad. Earlier, the Congress leader resumed his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Malda in West Bengal. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: People of Bengal Have Important Role to Play in Ideological Battle Against RSS, Says Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi Intercats with Beedi Workers

#WATCH | West Bengal: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi interacts with 'beedi' workers as Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reaches Murshidabad. pic.twitter.com/8hczudEaNZ — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

