Malda (West Bengal) [India], January 31 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday that the people of West Bengal have a special and important role to play in the ideological battle against the RSS."

"In this ideological battle, there was hatred and violence on one side and love and harmony on the other side," he said while addressing a gathering during his second leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in West Bengal's Malda.

Rahul Gandhi was accorded a rousing reception by tens of thousands of people as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra returned from Bihar.

"There were different types of injustices prevailing in the country, and he was raising his voice against them," he said.

He pointed out, "There was widespread unemployment prevailing in the country as the rate of unemployment was highest in the last 40-50 years."

Gandhi said that the Nyay Yatra was for social and economic justice and for providing justice to youth, women, farmers, and labourers.

In a special message to the people of Bengal, he said, "They were the guiding light for the entire country. People of Bengal are great intellectuals and the country looks forward to them for intellectual leadership."

He pointed out that Bengal had produced the maximum number of Nobel laureates in the country, referring to Rabindranath Tagore and Amartya Sen. Besides, he mentioned the great contribution of Subash Chandra Bose.

"Since it was an ideological battle against the RSS, the people of Bengal will have to stand up against this ideology," he said.

He made a special mention of Congress veteran late ABA Gani Khan Chaudhary, referring to the great work he had done for the people of West Bengal.

Congress MP expressed his gratitude to the people of Bengal for receiving him in such great numbers and with such great love and affection. (ANI)

