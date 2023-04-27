The Calcutta High Court has ordered a probe by central agency NIA into Ram Navami violence in West Bengal. This comes after the Calcutta HC had earlier observed that the violence in Howrah district during Ram Navami festivities appears to have been planned and that there was a failure of intelligence gathering by the West Bengal police. West Bengal Ram Navami Procession Violence: Internet Services Suspended, Prohibitory Orders Clamped in Hooghly After Clashes During Shobha Yatra.

Calcutta HC Transfers West Bengal Ram Navami Violence Probe to NIA

#BREAKING: Calcutta High Court transfers probe in the violence that broke out in Howrah and Dalkhola districts and other parts of West Bengal during Ram Navami celebrations, to the NIA. Bench led by Acting Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam orders State Police to hand over case papers… pic.twitter.com/RvpQvaZYCG — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 27, 2023

