Recently, the Calcutta High Court said that an employee looking for another job even with a rival company is a basic right and such actions do not constitute "moral turpitude" as it is not dishonest or immoral. The high court bench of Justice Shampa Dutt (Paul) observed while dealing with a plea by a company against an order to pay gratuity to one of its former employees. "Thus looking for another job, even if with a rival company (though, not proved in this case) with better perks and facilities is a basic right and does not constitute moral turpitude as it is not contrary to honesty, modesty or good morals," the court said. The petition was moved by M/S Expro India Ltd., which challenged the orders of the Controlling Authority and Appellate Authority to pay gratuity to one of its former employees. In its plea, the company claimed that the employee had violated the terms of the agreement by going to private meetings with persons from a rival company to share confidential information regarding their manufacturing processes. Ultimately, the Calcutta HC dismissed the company's petition and directed it to pay the employee gratuity plus interest within two months. Kolkata: 3 Women Try To Die by Suicide in Front of Calcutta High Court; Attempt Foiled by Cops.

Calcutta High Court Orders Company to Pay Gratuity to Its Former Employee

