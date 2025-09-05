Recently, the Calcutta High Court quashed cases filed by a wife against her husband and in-laws. The woman had accused them of cruelty under Section 498A the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and under various sections of the SC/ST Act and Juvenile Justice Act. The high court bench of Justice Ajay Kumar Gupta said, "The opposite party no. 2 is an educated and earning woman, and the routine expectations of contributing towards household expenses, making online purchases during the Covid-19 lockdown, or being asked to feed the child by the mother-in-law, cannot, by any stretch, constitute “#cruelty” within the meaning of Section 498A IPC." Calcutta High Court Directs Company To Pay Gratuity Plus Interest to Former Employee Within 2 Months, Says ‘Looking for Another Job Even With Rival Company Is Basic Right of Employee’.

