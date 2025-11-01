Expect a blockbuster WWE Friday Night SmackDown ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event, which takes place over the weekend. The Halloween edition of SmackDown on October 31 will air from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City in Utah, and will feature stars like Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Alexa Bliss, Randy Orton, and Tiffany Stratton, amongst others. Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch WWE SmackDown live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India do have an online viewing option as they can watch WWE SmackDown live streaming on the Netflix app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. CM Punk to Face Jey Uso for Vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event After Seth Rollins Stripped of Title Due to Injury.

WWE SmackDown Live Streaming

Kal #SmackDown par: 🔵 What’s in store for Rhodes & McIntyre before #SNME? 🔵 Jade Cargill addresses the WWE Universe 🔵 Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax 🔵 Carmelo Hayes vs. Kit Wilson Tune in at 5:30 AM (IST) on @NetflixIndia! pic.twitter.com/SsLTtfv6ls — WWE India (@WWEIndia) October 31, 2025

