Anmol Bishnoi, brother and close aide of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) following his deportation from the United States to India. The agency on Wednesday, November 19, released the first photograph of Anmol in custody, showing him being held by NIA agents and facing the wall, marking a significant development in the ongoing probe against the Bishnoi gang. Anmol, who had been absconding since 2022, is the 19th accused to be apprehended in connection with the terror-syndicate orchestrated by his jailed brother. Investigations have revealed that he played an active role in aiding designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in carrying out multiple acts of terrorism across India between 2020 and 2023. Authorities noted that Anmol had been evading Indian law enforcement by residing in the US, but his deportation has now allowed the NIA to take him into custody and proceed with further investigations. Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Listed as Terrorist Entity in Canada Under Criminal Code.

NIA Releases First Pic of Anmol Bishnoi in Custody

National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrests the brother and close aide of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, on his deportation from the US to India. (Source: NIA) pic.twitter.com/kyhlkrgu0a — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2025

Anmol Bishnoi Arrested After US Deportation

National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrests the brother and close aide of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, on his deportation from the US to India. pic.twitter.com/RvX9Rjmyza — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2025

