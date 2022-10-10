In view of the ongoing law and order situation in the state, section 144 has been imposed in West Bengal's Ekbalpur area from October 10 to 12. According to reports, the section has been imposed after a clash broke out between two groups. Earlier, a war of words broke out between the ruling Trinamool Congress party and the opposition BJP over clashes between two groups in the Khidderpore-Mominpur area of Kolkata, that left several people injured. Video: Hardoi SDM Swati Shukla Gets Furious After Medical College Doctor Does Not Offer Her Chair.

Section 144 Imposed in Ekbalpur Area

West Bengal | Section 144 has been imposed in Ekbalpur area from 10 October to 12 October looking at the ongoing law and order situation. pic.twitter.com/ctBHOKDElb — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022

