In a shocking incident that has gone viral on social media, SDM Swati Shukla got furious when she went to visit and record a statement of a patient in the Medical College of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district. According to reports, Shukla got angry after a doctor at the hospital identified as Dr. Chandrakat did not offer his chair to her. After the incident, SDM Swati Shukla called the Chief Minister's Office and said that next it happens she will make the doctor sit in the police station.

SDM Gets Furious After Doctor Refused To Offer His Chair

UP के जिला हरदोई के मेडिकल कॉलेज में SDM स्वाति शुक्ला एक मरीज के बयान नोट करने गई थीं। वहां जब डॉक्टर चंद्रकात ने अपनी कुर्सी ऑफर नहीं की तो SDM भड़क गईं। CMO को फोन करके कहा अगली बार खिंचवा के थाने में बैठा दूंगी। pic.twitter.com/uh9OreN1cL — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) October 9, 2022

