In a shocking incident that took place in West Bengal, stones were pelted at Vande Bharat Express train. According to reports, stones were pelted at Vande Bharat Express train connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri. The incident comes four days after its launch. Reportedly, the incident took place near Malda station. Pictures of Vande Bharat Express train's windows being broken in the attack have gone viral on social media. Vande Bharat Express Train Between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri Virtually Flagged Off by PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

West Bengal | Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri, 4 days after its launch. The incident took place near Malda station. pic.twitter.com/Nm3XOmffpR — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2023

