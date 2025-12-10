A disturbing incident has come to light from West Bengal, where a man was allegedly assaulted for selling chicken patties near a Gita recitation event in Kolkata. The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by journalist Piyush Rai. The journalist said that the vendor, identified as Sheikh Riyazul, was assaulted and his stock of patties was destroyed for selling chicken patties outside Brigade Parade Ground, where a Gita recitation event was held. Notably, the Gita recitation event was being held by Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident. It is also reported that Riyazul was forced to apologise. Kolkata: 4 Calcutta University Students Attacked at Sealdah for Speaking Bengali; Branded As Bangladeshis by Hindi-Speaking Traders.

Vendor Assaulted for Selling Chicken Patties Near Gita Recitation Event in Kolkata

In Kolkata, vendor Sheikh Riyazul was assaulted, his stock of patties destroyed and was forced to apologize for allegedly selling chicken patties outside brigade parade ground where a Gita recitation event was being held by Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri. pic.twitter.com/zPSFWhJfcZ — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Piyush Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

