Kolkata, December 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually flagged off the Vande Bharat express connecting Howrah and New Jalpaiguri in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Also present on the occasion were Governor C V Ananda Bose and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The Vande Bharat Express will connect Howrah and New Jalpaiguri, the gateway to the northeast. Vande Bharat Express Train Successfully Completes Trial Run Between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri Stations in West Bengal (Watch Video).

PM Modi Flags off Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express:

The blue-and-white train, which covers a distance of 564 km in 7.45 hours, will save three hours of travel time compared to other trains on the route, officials said. It will have three stoppages at Barsoi, Malda and Bolpur. Andhra Pradesh: Secunderabad-Vijayawada Vande Bharat Express Likely To Launch in 2023.

The Vande Bharat express with modern passenger amenities is likely to be preferred both by regular passengers, tea industry executives and tourists travelling to the Himalayas in North Bengal and Sikkim. The state-of-the-art train has 16 coaches, including two for drivers.

