In a shocking incident in West Bengal, a newborn was found abandoned outside a public toilet in Nadia district. According to a report in PTI, the newborn baby was found alone on the cold ground outside a bathroom in a railway workers' colony. As per the report, the newborn baby was hardly a few hours old and was still marked with blood from birth. Notably, the newborn was found with no blanket, no note, and no one nearby. However, the newborn survived the night and chilly weather after a group of street dogs formed a protective ring around the infant before it was rescued. Locals said that the dogs did not allow anyone or anything to come near the newborn baby through the night, except the morning light itself. The infant, who was rushed to Maheshganj Hospital and then referred to Krishnanagar Sadar Hospital, is said to be stable. West Bengal: Woman, Daughter Arrested for Stealing Newborn From Government Hospital in Burdwan.

Stray Dogs Guard Abandoned Newborn Through the Night in West Bengal's Nadia

A newborn abandoned outside a railway workers’ colony in Nadia, West Bengal, survived a cold night after a group of stray dogs formed a protective ring around the baby until residents discovered the child at dawn. Locals said the dogs stayed alert but calm through the night, not… pic.twitter.com/jFNTUqb7OI — Mid Day (@mid_day) December 3, 2025

